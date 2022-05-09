Crop Monitoring Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the crop monitoring market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the crop monitoring market size is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2021 to $2.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. As per TBRC’s crop monitoring global market research the market size is expected to grow to $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. The increase in demand for smart agriculture and IoT in agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the crop monitoring size going forward.

Want To Learn More On The Crop Monitoring Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3650&type=smp

The global crop monitoring market consists of sales of crop monitoring devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that monitor crop growth and any anomalies to effectively prevent diseases or infections that would harm crops. Crop monitoring devices are smart devices used for certain farming operations during the crop developmental stages such as water spraying, and harvesting, to enhance crop production. They were placed in the field for the data collection of various parameters including temperature, precipitation, leaf water potential, and overall crop health.

Global Crop Monitoring Market Trends

The adoption of advanced modern technologies is a key trend gaining popularity within the crop monitoring global market. Crop yield has been protected by AI-based technology against a variety of circumstances, including climate change, growth, employment troubles, and food security concerns. The goal of this technology is to reduce agricultural hazards and promote sensible farming practices.

Global Crop Monitoring Market Segments

The Global Crop Monitoring Market Is Segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Farm Type: Small Sized Farms, Medium Sized Farms, Large Sized Farms

By Technology: Variable Rate Technology, Sensing and Imagery, Automation and Robotics

By Application: Field Mapping, Crop Scouting and Monitoring, Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Variable Rate Application, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Others

By Geography: The global crop monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Crop Monitoring Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-monitoring-global-market-report

Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides crop monitoring market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global crop monitoring growth, crop monitoring share, crop monitoring market segments and geographies, crop monitoring market players, crop monitoring analysis leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The crop monitoring report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Topcon Corporation, Trimble, The Climate Corporation, Yara International, CropX Technologies, Cropio, Earth Observing Systems, PrecisionHawk, Ag Leader, Taranis, Monsanto Company, Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Kasco Manufacturing Co. Inc., Davimac Manufacturing, and Kubota Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/farm-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC