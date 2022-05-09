Subscription E-Commerce Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 66% Through 2026

Subscription E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

TBRC covers the subscription e-commerce market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Subscription E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the subscription e-commerce market size is expected to increase from $72.91 billion in 2021 to $120.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.64%. The change in the subscription e-commerce market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The global market is expected to reach $904.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 65.67%. The rapid growth of online shopping will contribute to the subscription e-commerce market growth going forward.

The global subscription e-commerce market consists of sales of subscription e-commerce services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allow customers to subscribe to their websites or apps for recurring delivery of products or services. Subscription services in the e-commerce industry have grown significantly in recent years as consumer demand for online spending has increased. Subscription services can benefit businesses with regular cash flow, increased customer retention, and improved business growth decisions.

Global Subscription E-Commerce Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend followed by the companies operating in the subscription e-commerce market. A large number of e-commerce platforms operate in the e-commerce subscription market. Collaboration enables them to extend their market share and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Subscription E-Commerce Market Segments

The global subscription e-commerce market is segmented:

By Type of Subscription: Service Subscription, Subscription Box, Digital Content Subscription, Others

By Payment Mode: Online, Offline

By End-User: Women, Men, Kids

By Application: Beauty and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Clothing and Fashion, Entertainment, Health and Fitness, Others

By Geography: The global subscription e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Subscription E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides subscription e-commerce market overviews, analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global subscription e-commerce, market share, subscription, segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The subscription e-commerce market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Subscription E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon.Com, Unilever (Dollar Shave Club), Blue Apron Holdings, Netflix, Ipsy, Personalized Beauty Discovery (Ipsy), PetSmart, Hello Fresh, Flintobox, Nature Delivered, The Walt Disney Company, Edgewell Personal Care (Harry’s), Birch Box, Sephora Play, Barkbox, Magento, WIX, Subbly, Sellfy, Recurly, Justfab, Porsche, and WooCommerce.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

