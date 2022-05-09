Robo Advisory Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 48% Through 2026

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the robo advisory market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the robo advisory market size is expected to grow from $18.71 billion in 2021 to $28.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.20%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global robo advisory market size is expected to reach $135.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.08%. The growing digitalization in financial services is contributing to the robo advisory global market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Robo Advisory Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5810&type=smp

The robo advisory market consists of sales of robo advisory software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing financial advice in an online mode. Robo-advisors offer digital investment management services platforms with the help of automated, algorithm-driven financial planning services with very little to no human intervention. They use an online questionnaire to collect information from clients regarding their financial situation, degree of risk, and future goals, and then use the data to offer advice and automatically invest client assets.

Global Robo Advisory Market Trends

Advancements in technology are significantly shaping the robo advisory global market. With the advancement of technology in areas such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing, the effectiveness of robo-advisory is expected to increase. This will enable robo-advisors to strengthen the value proposition and have a higher impact across the value chain.

Global Robo Advisory Market Segments

The Global Robo Advisory Market Is Segmented:

By Service Type: Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

By Provider: Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Others

By Business Model: Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors

By End-User: Healthcare, Education, Retail, Others

By Geography: The global robo advisory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Robo Advisory Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robo-advisory-global-market-report

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides robo advisory market overviews, robo advisory market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global robo advisory size, robo advisory market share, robo advisory global market segments and geographies, robo advisory share players, robo advisory growth leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The robo advisory report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, Personal Capital Corporation, Bambu, Blooom Inc., Ellevest, FutureAdvisor, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, SigFig Wealth Management, The Vanguard Group Inc., SoFi Wealth, Hedgeable Inc., WiseBanyan Inc., AssetBuilder Inc., Ally Financial Inc., Wealthsimple, Axos Invest Inc., Scalable Capital, Moneyfarm, Acorns, United Income, T. Rowe Price, Rebellion Research, WealthNavi, TD Ameritrade, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, Stash Invest, Fincite, Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH, and Social Finance Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Investments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investments-global-market-report

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investment-banking-global-market-report

Financial Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC