"Hauschild SpeedMixer® DAC 600" - the perfect centrifugal mixer for the R&D laboratory - celebrates 20th anniversary
A bestseller from the start, Hauschild SpeedMixer® DAC 600 is still one of Hauschild Engineering's most sought-after devices worldwide.
After company founder Gerd-Ulrich Schmidt invented the Hauschild SpeedMixer® with a mixing capacity of 150 grams about 50 years ago, it did not take long until customers asked for larger mixing cups and more power. Consequently, the SpeedMixer® DAC 600 was added to the product portfolio about 20 years ago. A bestseller from the start, it is still one of Hauschild Engineering's most sought-after devices worldwide.
— Mareike Boccola, Marketing Manager Hauschild Engineering
The Hauschild SpeedMixer® DAC 600 is the best-selling centrifugal mixer from Hauschild Engineering after the "small 150" - and has been for around 20 years. Only the "gold standard", the DAC 150, which is nearly celebrating its gold anniversary, has seen even higher demand.
“We expect the DAC 600 to remain a top seller for the next ten years, but probably also in the new SMART version," says Mareike Boccola, marketing manager and daughter of company founder Gerd-Ulrich Schmidt. “With the launch of our latest innovation - the SMART DAC series – we brought “SpeedMixing” to a new level to what we call “SMARTmixing”, introducing new features such as temperature control, robotic-vacuum features and IoT-enabled control software which have not been seen anywhere before in the field of bladeless mixing.”
Customer list includes the “Who's Who” of the manufacturing industry
Among the many customers whose R&D laboratories have relied on the DAC 600 for years, the world's largest cosmetics manufacturers, producers of technical textiles, global chemical groups, companies in the consumer goods industry with well-known brands in the fields of laundry & home care, beauty care and also manufacturers of adhesives for consumers or industrial clients are to be found.
The Hauschild SpeedMixer® DAC 600 also scores with its mixing volume and performance when it comes to pharmaceutical compounding, food supplements, synthetic fibers, and fine chemicals. Global companies specializing in glass manufacturing use this equipment, as do suppliers to the automotive industry and many more. The list of references includes the who's who of almost all sectors of the manufacturing industry.
DAC 600 is best compromise between mixing capacity and speed
Boccola explains why: "The Hauschild SpeedMixer® DAC 600 is simply the best compromise between mixing capacity (600 gr. weight, up to 2000 ml (FVZ) and up to 1500 ml (Vacuum) and speed (800 up to 2350 RPMs). Additionally, if our customers decide at some point that a higher mixing capacity is more advantageous for them, we can upgrade this unit very easily and with little effort to a DAC 700 or DAC 800 offering a corresponding mixing capacity of up to 700 or 800 grams. This investment protection is extremely well received in the market and is an expression of our company’s philosophy of conserving resources and operating sustainably. Even though it might be more profitable to sell a new machine when the mixing requirements increase. But we don't operate that way – and our customers know that which makes us a trustworthy, long-term business partner for them. The success of our traditional company, our gold standard DAC 150 and the DAC 600, which has been in demand for nearly two decades, confirms our company ethos."



