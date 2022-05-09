Animal Food Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Animal Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Animal Food Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Animal Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the animal food market size s expected to grow from $272.02 billion in 2021 to $301.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The animal foods market is expected to grow to $442.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments at the end-user markets, thereby driving the animal food market growth during the forecast period.

The animal food market consists of sales of animal foods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce animal food (except dog and cat food and cattle feed), such as fish food, livestock feeds, poultry feeds, bird feeds, earthworm food, rabbit food, and other distribution channels.

Global Animal Food Market Trends

Growing awareness among cattle farmers and pet owners about the advantages of probiotics for animal health is leading to the increased use of probiotics in the animal feed for farm animals like cattle, horses, ruminants, and poultry. The increasing advancements in molecular biology and gene sequencing are allowing researchers to dig deep for finding new probiotic applications for animals, in feed, and consumer packaged health products. The significant rise in the adoption of probiotics in animal feed for farm animals has shown beneficial results in terms of animal performance, digestion, and immune system.

Global Animal Food Market Segments

The global animal food market is segmented:

By Type: Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Ingredients: Cereal, Oilseed Meal, Supplements, Others

Subsegments Covered: Cereal, Oilseed Meal, Molasses, Fish Oil and Fish Meal, Supplements, Other Ingredients Prawn Feed, Fish Feed, Other Aqua Feed

By Geography: The global animal food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Animal Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides animal food market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global animal food market, animal food global market share, animal food global market segments and geographies, animal food global market players, animal food global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The animal food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Animal Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Bunge Limited, Mitsui, CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Land O'Lakes Inc, ForFarmers NV, Japfa ltd, and Tate & Lyle.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

