Global Resilient Flooring Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the resilient flooring market size is expected to grow from $31.85 billion in 2021 to $34.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global resilient flooring product market size is expected to reach $47.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.23%. Rapid urbanization is contributing to the growth of the resilient flooring market.

The global resilient flooring market consists of sales of resilient flooring products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to polymer floors engineered for comfort, flexibility, and design. Resilient flooring is a combination of fillers, binders, and colors, and it is also known as vinyl flooring. Filler materials include synthetic fibers, limestone, and mineral fillers like asbestos. The material that binds the mixture together will be either asphalt or resin. Resilient flooring consists of linoleum, asphalt, vinyl, rubber, wood, and cork.

Global Resilient Flooring Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the resilient flooring market. More consumers are looking for ideas to make homes more sustainable. With trends such as solar panelling and energy efficiency, more and more homeowners are using eco-friendly building materials. Resilient flooring requires nonrenewable resources for manufacturing, which makes it difficult to deal with consumers’ preference for sustainable materials.

Global Resilient Flooring Market Segments

The global resilient flooring market is segmented:

By Product Type: Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile, Rubber, Linoleum, Others (Cork)

By Construction Activity: Resilient Flooring for Renovation, Resilient Flooring for New Construction

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Others (Industrial)

By Geography: The global resilient flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides resilient flooring global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global resilient flooring market, resilient flooring global market share, resilient flooring global market segments and geographies, resilient flooring global market trends, resilient flooring market players, resilient flooring market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The resilient flooring market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mohawk Industries, Tarkett S.A, Shaw Industries Group Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc, Beaulieu International Group, Novalis Innovative Flooring, Congoleum, IVC Group of Belgium, Amtico International Co. Ltd of the United Kingdom, Mannington Mills Ltd of the United States, Unilin of Belgium, Milliken and Company of the United States, Nora, Fatra a.s., American Biltrite Inc, Polyflor Ltd, Burke Industries Inc, Karndean International Limited, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alite floor, Pergo, Domco Tarkett Inc, and DLW Flooring.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

