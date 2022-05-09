Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Advancements In Technology Upgrades The Overall Growth

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the automotive TPMS sector are focused on research activities and new product innovations with advanced technologies for market growth. For instance, in December 2020, Continental, a Germany-based automotive parts manufacturing company launched the ContiConnect Live system, a cloud-based tire monitoring system equipped with sensor technology. This system will send real-time data on tire pressure and temperature to the cloud using a central telematics unit and records the operating hours of the tires as well as the vehicle’s location using GPS.

The global automotive tire pressure monitoring systems market size is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $7.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The global automotive tire pressure monitoring market size is expected to grow to $12.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

The growing number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive tire pressure monitoring systems market over the coming years. Accidents are unexpected, unwanted, and sudden events that are associated with injury or loss of life. The subsequent road fatalities and accidents prompted the regulatory authorities to mandate the installation and employment of tire pressure monitoring systems in automotive, thereby promoting the production of automotive tire pressure monitoring systems. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the US, about 20,000 people lost lives in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, a 20% increase from 2020. Therefore, the growing number of accidents and subsequent road fatalities are driving the automotive tire pressure monitoring system market growth.

Major players covered in the global automotive tire pressure monitoring system industry are Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., Denso Corporation, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., ATEQ TPMS, Alligator Ventilfabrik GmbH, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, Doran Manufacturing, Bartec USA LLC, Dill Air Controls Products, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and DUNLOP TECH GmbH.

TBRC’s global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market analysis report is segmented by type into direct TPMS, indirect TPMS, by vehicle type into passenger vehicle, light commercial Vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), by sales channel type into OEM, aftermarket.



