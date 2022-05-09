Gummy Vitamins Market Players Reinforce Their Position With Product Innovations

Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product innovations have emerged as one of the key gummy vitamins market trends. Major companies operating in the gummy vitamins sector are focused on innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2021, Vitamin Angels, a UK-based start-up launched 3D-printed, high-impact, personalized gummy vitamins for kids. Each package includes 28 vegan gummies that are gluten-free, sugar-free, and free of artificial flavors and colors. These are based on a monthly subscription and will be delivered through the letterbox every month.

The global gummy vitamins market size is expected to grow from $5.84 billion in 2021 to $6.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global gummy vitamin market size is expected to grow by $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growing undernourished population is significantly contributing to the growth of the gummy vitamins market. The undernourished population does not receive the minimal amount of food and nutrients required for growth. The gummy vitamins are being used as a nutritional source to meet the nutritional demand and can offer health benefits to the undernourished population. According to the gummy vitamins market analysis, growth in the undernourished population is expected to propel the growth of the market over the coming years.

Major players covered in the global gummy vitamins industry are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Life Science Nutritionals, Bettera Brands LLC, Nature's Way Products LLC, Unilever PLC, Herbaland, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Bayer AG, Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc., Nature’s Bounty, Softigel, Makers Nutrition LLC, Nutra Solutions, Ferrara Candy Company, and Zanon Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the gummy vitamins market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period in the global vitamin gummies market. The regions covered in the global gummy vitamins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global gummy vitamins market report is segmented by product type into single vitamin, multi vitamin, probiotics, by source into plant, animal, by end-user into adult, children, by sales channel into hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, retail pharmacies, online sales channel, others.

