Dietary Supplements Market Analysis Worth USD 276.4 Billion | Market Trend – High demand for additional supplements

Increasing geriatric population across the globe and shifting consumer preference due to rising health awareness are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dietary supplements market size reached USD 145.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for vegan products and rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

The latest research on the Dietary Supplements market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Dietary Supplements industry for the forecast period, 2021-2030. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

The growing trend of veganism is driving demand for plant-based dietary supplement products, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Plants have certain essential nutrients that are found in animal-based products. Phytochemicals, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals present in plants can help to keep human cells healthy, along with balancing the immune system. A healthy immune system is essential for reducing risks of diseases such as cancer as the system can recognize and attack mutations in cells before they can progress to disease. Furthermore, prolonged inflammation can damage tissues that can cause cancer and other inflammatory diseases, including arthritis, and plant-based dietary supplements can prevent these diseases and help to protect cells in the human body from damage and aging.

Herbal supplements segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021, owing to rising adoption of vegan diets across the globe. Herbal supplements are made from plant roots, seeds, berries, leaves, bark, and flowers, and are highly valued for their healing benefits. Herbal supplements help in boosting immunity without side effects and are more effective in providing symptomatic relief, especially while fighting allergies.

Energy & weight management segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, due to growing health awareness among consumers and increasing number of weight management programs. Dietary supplements contain a variety of ingredients such as vitamins, herbs, minerals, fiber, caffeine, and others, which can help to boost energy, build muscles, and improve nutrition.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share due to rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity among adults and children owing to changing lifestyle and food habits. Increasing population and growing health consciousness among consumers are increasing expenditure on health-enhancing products, which is driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Abbott, Amway Corp., Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Herbalife International of America Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia PLC, Nature's Sunshine Product Types, Inc., American Health, and Capstone Nutrition, LLC.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Dietary Supplements market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, function, application, target consumer, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Botanicals

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bone & Joint

Energy & Weight Management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

Target Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

