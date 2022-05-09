Increasing Passenger Vehicle Sales Significantly Improves The Automotive Sunroof Market Growth

Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing passenger vehicle sales are expected to propel the growth of the automotive sunroof market going forward. Passenger vehicles are motor vehicles that are used for the transport of passengers for commercial purposes. The sunroofs in passenger vehicles make the interiors of vehicle bright, provides effective ventilation, and enhance the driving experience, thereby sunroofs are installed in passenger vehicles to enhance the overall experience of passengers. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the sales of passenger vehicles were approximately 21.48 million in 2021, up 6.5% from the previous year. According to the automotive sunroof market analysis, the increasing passenger vehicle sales are driving the growth of the market.

The global automotive sunroof market size is expected to grow from $5.64 billion in 2021 to $6.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The global automotive sunroof market share is expected to grow to $9.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the automotive sunroof market. Major companies operating in the automotive sunroof sector are focused on developing innovative automotive sunroofs to reinforce their position. For instance, in September 2019, Webasto, a Germany-based company specializing in manufacturing sunroofs, and electric charges introduced its Roof Sensor Module, a roof system with integrated sensors technology, thermo, and cleaning systems. It is made up of 3D formable polycarbonate materials. These sensors are designed to work in all weather conditions and soiling.

Major players covered in the global automotive sunroof industry are Webasto Group, CIE Automotive, Inteva Products, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Johnan America Inc., Signature Automotive Products, Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corporation, Aisin Corporation, and Wuxi Ming Fang Automobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global automotive sunroof market research report is segmented by type into inbuilt sunroof, spoiler sunroof, pop-up sunroof, panoramic sunroof, others, by material type into glass, fabric, others, by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, electric vehicles.



Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Inbuilt Sunroof, Spoiler Sunroof, Pop-up Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof), By Material Type (Glass, Fabric), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive sunroof market overview, forecast automotive sunroof market size and growth for the whole market, automotive sunroof market segments, geographies, automotive sunroof market trends, automotive sunroof market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

