Commercial And Industrial Sectors Create Opportunities For The Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in electricity demand across commercial and industrial sectors is significantly contributing to the reciprocating power generating engine market growth. Electricity is the power that is used in the commercial and industrial sectors for lighting in manufacturing and other industries. The increase in the usage of electricity due to the increase in the expansion of cogeneration plants, private consumption, as well as a rise in small industries, is the major driving force for the growth of this market. For instance, according to the U.S. energy information administration, global electricity consumption is increasing faster than the world population. According to the reciprocating power generating engine market analysis, the increase in electricity demand across commercial and industrial sectors is expected to create opportunities for various players involved in the market.

The global reciprocating power generating engine market size is expected to grow from $49.98 billion in 2021 to $51.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.03%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global reciprocating power generating engines market is expected to reach $59.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.67%.

Reciprocating power generating engine market research shows that strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Companies manufacturing reciprocating power generating engines are undergoing various collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in 2020, Deutz AG, a Germany-based internal combustion engine manufacturer, signed an agreement with Sany, a Chinese multinational heavy equipment manufacturing company, for joint engine production in the heavy truck sector in China. This agreement aims to produce 75,000 new engines by 2022.

Major players covered in the global reciprocating power generating engine industry are Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi, MAN Energy Solutions, Kohler Power, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, John Deere, Ashok Leyland, Briggs & Stratton, Caterpillar, Cummins, Deutz AG, Escorts Group, Siemens Energy, Wartsila, Yanmar, and JCB Inc.

TBRC’s global reciprocating power generating engine market report is segmented by fuel into gas-fired, diesel-fired, duel fuel, others, by rated power into below 2MW, 2MW-5MW, Above 5MW, by application into industrial, CHP, energy and utility, landfill and biogas, others.

