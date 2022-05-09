Ultraviolet LED Market Analysis Worth USD 1.26 Billion By 2027. Growth in UV LED lights for different applications

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in utilization of ultraviolet curing systems and rapid rise in the usage of environment friendly LEDs

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.

The latest research on the Ultraviolet LED market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Ultraviolet LED industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

The development of UV light LEDs with the assistance of next generation substrates, and also the rising application areas like medical care and purification, among others, pose a perfect measure for a number of the factors that may contribute towards the expansion of the market over the coming years. However, the transition from the UV light lamps to UV powered LEDs, and also the excessive quantity of thermal heat generation from UV diodes are acting as restraints to the expansion of the worldwide UV light equipped LED market.

The trade players play an ideal role in finding the massive potential because of the fact that they're extremely financed and more keen on getting into this sector. Few studies counsel that the employment of UV-based water medical care is extremely economical than atomic number 17 technique, because the UV-based water medical care operates has around 122 MW irradiation capability and a wavelength of 270 nm, that takes just about 2 minutes in reducing waste roughly by 90-99%.

Further, increasing issues over water-borne diseases have increased people's awareness of intensely treated water. The growing awareness of the advantages of treated water consumption has UV powered LED lights market that caters to the present section, i.e., UV C LEDs

In May 2020, Seoul Viosys claimed that client inquiries for its variant named Violed UV LED light which might be used for sterilizing microorganism, increased over 5 times over March, fuelled by issues pertaining to the continued international unfolding of the virus inflicting COVID-19. Together with Korea University, the corporate showcased that its Violed variant might be able to eliminate around 99% of the SARS-COV-2 virus when employed for a 30-second dose from a distance of 3 centimeters, which is likely to boost its demand.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Ultraviolet LED market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Although North America happens to be the dominant market in terms of market valuation, nonetheless Asia-Pacific is anticipated to achieve vital market growth throughout the forecast amount. Vendors across Japan and China holds potential in creating major investments in line with the increasing applications of UV equipped LEDs for various applications like medical care and sterilization, additionally to their enlargement activities.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ultraviolet LED Market on the basis of technology, applications, end user and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

UV – A

UV – B

UV – C

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

·

o Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

o Counterfeit Detection

o UV Sterilization

o Medical Light Therapy

o UV Curing

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Residential

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

