Precision Agriculture Market Size Worth USD 16.06 Billion, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7% | Emergen Research

Increasing usage of IoT in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research on the Precision Agriculture market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Precision Agriculture industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

The global Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Precision Agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the extensive use of drones and aircraft for precision agriculture operations. Drones have emerged as an excellent alternative to the traditional surveying & data gathering methods in agricultural operations. By using drones for crop monitoring, farm owners can significantly lower their production costs and reduce required man-hours and work-load.

Another driving factor of the market is the growing use of cloud-based technology, rising use of smartphones, and the increasing application of technology in agriculture with the aim of minimizing the human efforts and losses. Additionally, the need to maximize food production by the optimum use of resources is spurring market growth globally.

Key Highlights from the Report

The software segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 12.4% over the forecast period. The software segment includes a detailed analysis of web-based and cloud-based precision agriculture.

Weather tracking applications in the precision agriculture market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As the agricultural sector is vulnerable to disruptive weather events, the demand for actionable & timely information increases. The real-time data regarding weather conditions help farmers to increase their yield and reduce costs while minimizing crop damage risks.

Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in precision agriculture as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their farm yields.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%. The presence of countries with the largest population, rising demands for food products, and the need to enhance farm output drive the demand for precision agriculture techniques in the region.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, Proagrica, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Precision Agriculture market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Agriculture Market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Displays

Guidance & Steering

GPS & GNSS

Drones, UAV & Cameras

Others

Sensing and Monitoring Device

Yield Monitors

Soil Sensors

Water Sensors

Climate Sensors

Software

Services

Consulting & training

Maintenance & update

Integration

Managed Service

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

