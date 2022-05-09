Food Cold Chain Market Trends High demand for RFID technology in cold chain applications

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research-- Increased loss of food, growing demand for perishable food items, increase in the growth of cold chain infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The Global Food Cold Chain Market is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027. Technological innovation is expected to drive growth in packaging, processing and storage of seafood products.

Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management. Increased trade in perishable goods is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period for these solutions. Cold chain companies are gradually embracing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar to reduce overall operating costs.

The cooling system is used for the prolongation of shelf life and to improve product consistency as part of cold chain solutions. Coolants used in cooling systems pose an environmental hazard because of their high global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depletion capability (ODP).

The industry is expected to benefit from more strict food safety legislation such as the Modernization Act on Food Security, which calls for greater consideration of the construction of a cool storage facility. The implementation by the Building Research Establishment of Environmental Assessment (BREEAM) of environmental audits programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) will test construction at the initial phase. Therefore, these audit systems can evaluate the operational performance of completed structures.

The temperature-controlled warehouses are extremely energy sensitive because they have a high energy consumption cooling and ventilation system. Nonetheless, improved design will reduce energy consumption and help create net zero energy storage facilities. Smart warehouse automation and control systems are a component in making buildings self-sustainable with net zero electricity. Lower energy consumption greatly decreases running costs and consequently leads to environmental and climatic health.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Connected goods allow companies to establish better consumer ties by differentiating products and going beyond market competition.

The market has gained popularity in developing countries due to a move from improved production to better transport and storage facilities.

The IoT technologies of key importance for the pharmaceutical industry include the control of the cold chain, intelligent packaging, product lifecycle administration, men and material and connected equipment.

The supply chain, allowed by RFID, provides improved productivity and has opened up new opportunities with visibility at product level.

Globalization and a growing number of counterfeit accidents in pharmaceuticals and food safety have prompted governments to implement production and supply regulations. The growing trend of online purchasing of food products and e-commerce in China are key drivers of demand.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Inc., Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Nordic Logistics, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Wabash National, among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Food Cold Chain market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Cold Chain Market on the basis of Type, Packaging, Equipment, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring components

Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Product

Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Fruit pulp & concentrates

Dairy products

Fish, meat, and seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & confectionary

Others

Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage equipment

Transportation equipment

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

