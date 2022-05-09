Synthetic Food Market Trends –Changing consumer lifestyle | Growth - CAGR of 5.2%

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of synthetic food market is driven by growing urbanization and increasing government investments in food sector

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Synthetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to rising urbanization specially throughout the analyzed regions across the globe. Various artificially engineered ingredients offer unique flavors and textures along with good nutrients for a balanced healthy content in the meals. Rising consumer inclination towards processed and ready-to-eat products with ensuring nutrition, safety and quality will propel product demand.

Legislative amendments by international and regional organizations, including FSSAI, FDA, EFSA, JTAFS, FSANZ and CFIA to encourage product application will supposedly drive synthetic food market growth. The mentioned guidelines effectively permit manufacturers to directly add artificial ingredients as seasonings and indirectly in vinegar and salt.

The Global Synthetic Food Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Synthetic food market across urban areas is likely to get benefitted from easier access to consumer base, lower distribution costs, and proximity to diverse technologies without overlooking major IT and waste treatment facilities. These ingredients are precisely added in sausage casings, vegetable dyes, potato skins, inorganic pigments, gelatin desserts and powdered drink mix in order to offer good quality meals. Moreover, better availability of raw materials, improved packaging and equipment as well as the presence of trained manufacturers is anticipated to accelerate synthetic food market expansion.

With a CAGR of about 6.2%, hydrocolloids is likely to hold the majority share of the market throughout the forecast period. It is an ingredient requirement as an additive enhancing texture, viscosity, stability, and physical appearance of the meals will stimulate product demand, currently on the rise. The most common artificial hydrocolloid comprises carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, locust bean gum and alginates.

Beverages, bakery, and confectioneries happen to be the major end-users of the market. The demand of convenience food has been on the demand because of the uber busy lifestyle among urban people which has boosted the number of bakeries and confectioneries which serve beverages as a key part of their menu. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic food sector throughout the forecasted period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Flavorchem, Sensient Technologies, FMC, DSM, BASF, Chr. Hansen, Döhler Group among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Synthetic Food market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

North America is the major market share holder throughout the forecast period. North America synthetic food market is anticipated to witness growth over 5.3% up to 2027. Growing demand for ready to eat and processed meals owing to uber busy lifestyle attributed to the regional growth of the market. Simultaneously, rising consumer awareness pertaining to key benefits associated with artificial ingredients including low sugar content is expected to drive the synthetic food market.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Synthetic Food Market based on product, end-users, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Color

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Antioxidants

Flavor and Fragrances

Fats and Oils

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Beverages

· Bakery and Confectionery

· Dairy and Frozen Products

· Animal and Pet Food

· Savory and Snacks

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Supermarkets

· Conventional Stores

· Online

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

