5G Networks Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The Global 5G Networks Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The global 5G Networks Market is expected to reach USD 48.44 Billion by 2027, A rapid escalation in the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) appliances and their widespread usage and a consistent upsurge in the volume of online data transfer in connectivity services is anticipated to propel the market growth for 5G network services.

Another factor causative of the progress of the market is the escalation in demand to lessen the latency time in online connectivity services as well as the prerequisite of a consistent network service in this age of communication. Increasing scope for application and continuous growth of the telecommunication sector is one of the mentionable factors that would foster the growth of the market. The effective implementation of 5G mmWave AIP technology and associated antenna solutions, including both mmWave and sub-6 spectrum bands for 5G, would contribute to the advancement of the mobile sector and consumer experience. Furthermore, the increasing focus on Voice over 5G would also open new avenues for the application of the technology.

One key factor curbing the growth of the concerned market is the cost-intensive implementation of 5G network services. The prerequisite for the deployment of 5G connectivity services is an mm-Wave frequency which has the issue of rapid attenuation as compared to the frequency waves used in 4G LTE network services, thereby requiring the necessity of a minimum of 10 transmitting antennas (smart antennas for 5G network services) to amplify the attenuating wave as compared to 4G LTE network technology.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Mobile Devices is projected to occupy a significant share of the market during the forecast period. The continuous development in the features of smartphones and increasing emphasis on commercially incorporating 5G technology in the functioning of smartphones would open new avenues for the application of the technology.

With an upsurge in the 5G technology, network operators are deploying femtocells inside the buildings. To date, these deployments were limited to places with high subscribers, such as airports, sporting, shopping centers, and railway stations. There is a growing requirement of a specific type of infrastructure in these places to improve network efficiency, to densify it through the usage of small cells.

Software-defined networking (SDN) is designed to make 5G networks more agile and flexible. 5G SDN will provide an intelligent framework for network programmability and for the creation of multiple network hierarchies.

Currently, 5G deployment is based on NR non-standalone technology. This technology uses LTE radio access for the better signal between network and devices. This permits the adoption of new 5G technology rapidly while maximizing the usage of 4G networks.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Ericsson, Samsung, Cisco, Nokia Networks, Huawei, NEC, Siklu Communication, Commscope, Alpha Networks, and Mavenir, among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the 5G Networks market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Networks Market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, network architecture, end-user, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small Cell

MicroCell

Femto Cell

Pico Cell

Macro Cell

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· SDN

· NFV

Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

· 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Commercial

· Residential

· Government

· Industrial

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

