Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2022–2028

The increase in the number of patients in hospitals and rise in the prevalence of diseases are driving the market for peripheral intravenous catheters.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is forecast to reach USD 7,964.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Peripheral intravenous catheters is a device that is used to draw blood and give treatments, including intravenous drugs, fluids, or blood transfusions. A thin and flexible tube is inserted into a vein, generally in the lower part of the arm, or the foot, and the back of the hand.

Factors such as rise in aging population and advancement in surgical and treatment technologies are driving the market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters. An increase in the adoption rate of closed catheters that help in injecting contrast media during computed tomography is a growing trend in the market. These catheters are made up of polyurethane material and has the strength to withstand pressure above 300 pounds per square inch. As they can withstand high pressure, they are increasingly used in CT imaging applications.

An increase in the surgical procedures in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for intravenous catheters, which is supported by factors such as an increase in disposable income, rapid medical infrastructure, and rapid growth in the medical tourism industry. Countries such as India and China have the largest population in the world, which is expected to provide a larger patient base in the future.

Peripheral intravenous catheters are the most commonly used intravenous device in hospitalized patients. They are generally used for therapeutic purposes such as administration of medications, fluids, and blood products, as well as blood sampling. An increase in the number of patients hospitalized are propelling the demand for the product in the hospitals.

Closed peripheral intravenous catheter provides safe and efficient intravenous access from start to finish. It also provides a high level of needle stick injury protection for those working in healthcare workers. It provides patient safety by minimizing intravenous complications and improving patient comfort. It also allows users to stay in control throughout the entire procedure.

Safety intravenous catheters provide control of the blood to help reduce the risk of blood exposure and contamination. A unique valve inside the catheter hub impedes blood flow from the patient’s vein upon initial venipuncture. A clean access site helps prevent the transfer of blood borne pathogens from patient to caregiver on soiled gloves, bedding, clothing, and dressings.

A short peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVCs) is frequently used to deliver chemotherapy in oncology practice. As the procedure of peripheral catheterization is invasive, there is a need for greater consistency in the choice, insertion, and management of short PIVCs, particularly in the oncology setting where there is a growing trend for patients to receive many different courses of IV treatment over a number of years, sometimes with only short remissions.

North America dominated the market for peripheral intravenous catheters, followed by Europe. The high demand in the market is driven by factors such as technological advancements and high medical expenses. Rise in the prevalence of disease in the developed regions are also propelling market demand.

Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Vigmed AB, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., and Vascular Pathways Inc., among others.

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Short Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Integrated/Closed Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Safety Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Conventional Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Renal Disease

Oncology

Pediatric Disease

Gastroenterology

Infectious Disease

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

