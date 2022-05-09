Katie O’Malley of (en)Courage Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great leaders create more leaders, not more followers.

Katie O’Malley is a career and leadership coach and the founder of (en)Courage Coaching.

Katie helps her clients develop a strong foundation of self-awareness to cultivate a leadership practice that not only serves them, but everyone around them.

“If we're unable to lead ourselves, there's no way for us to be able to really effectively lead others,” says Katie. “Leaders must learn to work through others.”

Founded in 2016, (en)Courage Coaching is built on a foundation of Katie’s 15 years serving the nonprofit, corporate and education sectors.

Prior to launching (en)Courage Coaching, Katie served as a coach and instructor of leadership courses at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, working with students in both their leadership and career development.

Today, Katie’s clients are first time managers and small business owners who struggle to motivate, engage, lead and retain key employees.

“How do you take the strengths that you have and leverage them to support and develop others?” says Katie. “How do we help both the employee and the employer create alignment and allow the workday to enhance our life outside of work? These are essential questions.”

Katie facilitates a process that allows her clients to build courage.

“My strengths as a leader are courage, learning and justice,” say Katie. “We all have courage inside us. We all have that lion that wants to come out and roar and make themselves seen and heard. It can be hard to do if you've never had someone stand alongside you or encourage you.”

As your coach, Katie will be your thought partner, accountability buddy, and fiercest supporter as you pursue your goals.

“I truly am most proud of what I’ve built with (en)Courage Coaching,” says Katie. “I’m taking the workplace induced trauma that I have experienced and transformed it into something that makes people more confident, more powerful, more effective, and feel a greater sense of agency about their life.”

