Slaughtering Equipment Market 2022 - Rising Global Demand For Meat Products Is Contributing To High CAGR

The slaughtering equipment market is expanding due to the increasing demand for meat products worldwide and growing preference for processed meat

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Slaughtering Equipment Market – Forecast to 2028.’ The report offers holistic understanding of the global Slaughtering Equipment market and explains several growth-influencing factors such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The key contents of the report are the List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Market Description, Market Dynamics, Regional Outlook, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Technological Innovations, and Strategic Market Developments. The report serves as a concise summary of the Slaughtering Equipment market and offers a glimpse of the current market scenario with regard to the COVID-19 impact.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slaughtering Equipment Market was valued at USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Animal slaughter refers to the process of killing domestic livestock for food purposes or in case of the animal being diseased or unsuitable for consumption. The slaughtering equipment are a part of the food processing industry because they enhance meat products both qualitatively and by value.

The report has been formulated through extensive research and provides insights into the paradigm shifts observed in the market to assist readers maximize on their investments and capitalize on the recent development and competitive landscape of the global market. The report is an exhaustive assessment of the crucial aspects of the market including key geographical regions, technology, product types, application spectrum, key companies operating in the market, and overall industry overview.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By type, killing holds the largest share in the global slaughtering equipment market. This process is basic for the slaughter of all animals and various methods are experimented with across the globe to make the process painless for the animals.

• By automation, the semi-automated segment holds the largest share in the market. This is so because the semi-automated process requires comparatively lower maintenance and investment costs.

• According to Meat & Livestock Australia, the demand for Beef and Chicken were the highest in the country with a market share of over 35% and 30% respectively.

• The cattle slaughter in the US is forecasted to remain high till 2020 as marketing rates find the needed support from larger feedlot inventories and strong demand.

• The huge growth in the retail food chains, flexible policies for trading meat and exhaustive use of automation for the slaughtering processes is pushing the market growth further.

• By livestock, poultry segment holds the largest market share in the global slaughtering equipment market. The proper maintenance of such equipment is crucial to meet the health standards of the industry.

Key Players:

Key players in the market include BANSS America Corporation, BAYLE S.A, Best and Donovan, MEATEK Food Machineries India, Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited, Marel, Baader Group, Limos

Growth of the food & beverage industry is majorly attributed to rising global population, substantially growing demand for food, rise in agricultural activities around the world, and increasing sales of packaged and processed foods. Industry revenue growth is further driven by factors such as surging demand for organic food products, increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives, and rise in imports & exports of food & beverages worldwide. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging solutions, increasing number of online food delivery businesses, and rising disposable incomes of consumers around the world factors further contributing to the growth of this industry.

The report includes a detailed view of the global slaughtering equipment market, along with changing dynamics and trends, scenarios, recalls, detailed market and regional segmentation, regional landscape, analysis and evaluation or revenues and investments, and details of historical, current, and projected revenue. Also, recent trends, DROT, and related developments in the global slaughtering equipment market are included. Competitive landscape includes revenue share, financials, and various strategies adopted by key players in the market along with product offerings.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Stunning

o Electrical Stunning

o Controlled Atmosphere Stunning

• Killing

• Cut-up

• Deboning and Skinning

• Evisceration

• Others

Automation (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Fully Automated Line

• Semi-Automated Line

Livestock (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Poultry

• Swine

• Bovine

• Seafood

• Others

Process Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Line Slaughter

• Batch Slaughter

• Small-Sized Slaughter

Objective of Studies:

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Slaughtering Equipment market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

