The Kettle Gourmet Partners with Lalamove for Faster Popcorn Deliveries across Singapore

The Kettle Gourmet snacks pack

Fans of Singapore’s most popular gourmet popcorn brand may now get their orders in a jiffy via the country’s well-loved express delivery app.

I understand the pain of ordering snacks at the last minute. With Lalamove, our customers may now satisfy their popcorn cravings via instant delivery.” — Zac Chua

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodies and just about everyone in Singapore who’s into popcorn may now get hold of their favourite The Kettle Gourmet variants as the brand has recently announced its partnership with Lalamove.

“I understand the pain of ordering at the last minute, only to receive your item late,” says Zac Chua, Founder and CEO of The Kettle Gourmet. “This is the main reason we partnered with Lalamove – to give our customers a faster option if they want their popcorn orders delivered to them right away.”

A more convenient alternative to the brand’s in-house standard snacks delivery service, customers may now place their orders to be delivered ASAP via Lalamove upon checkout, at an additional cost.

“I realised the need to partner with Lalamove during the pandemic,” explains Zac Chua. “With most of our customers at home, they often got frustrated for not being able to get hold of their popcorn orders right away. Instead of enjoying their snack in the middle of the night, they would have to wait for days for their orders to be delivered. And this frustration has finally come to an end.”

Partnering with Lalamove allows The Kettle Gourmet to reach out to a wider customer base – particularly to those who are currently in work-from-home setup through on-demand delivery.

“We saw a continuous surge of online orders during the night,” Zac Chua continues. “These orders often come from people who are trying to stay awake at night because of their work, and those hosting movie marathons in the comfort of their homes.”

All products in The Kettle Gourmet online store can be ordered via Lalamove. Some of the brand’s most popular gourmet popcorn flavours include Nasi Lemak, Chilli Crab, and Kaya Butter Roast, alongside the classics such as Chocolate and Salted Caramel popcorn.

Customers can simply choose Lalamove in the delivery options when checking out their orders on The Kettle Gourmet website.

The Kettle Gourmet also offers their signature popcorn flavours in bundle packs, which are best during parties and other bigger events.

“I understand the pain of ordering snacks at the last minute,” says Zac Chua. “With Lalamove, our customers may now satisfy their popcorn cravings via instant delivery.”