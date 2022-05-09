Submit Release
KYAN Therapeutics and Curie Oncology Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Personalized Cancer Test in Singapore

From left to right: Dr Toh Chee Keong (Curie Oncology), Hugo Saavedra (KYAN CEO), Masturah Rashid (KYAN Head of R&D) and Bo Hong Tay (Curie Oncology)

KYAN Therapeutics uses small data AI in a proprietary phenotypic drug sensitivity assay to guide patient treatment for cancer patients with high and unmet needs

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics teams up with Curie Oncology to offer its novel and innovative approach to truly personalized cancer treatments. The partnership will start with the launch of clinical studies employing KYAN Therapeutics’ proprietary Quadratic Phenotypic Optimization Platform (“QPOP”) for patients suffering from Colorectal and Gastric cancers. This initiative aims to further generate data toward offering QPOP as clinical decision support in cancer care. KYAN Therapeutics plans to launch its commercial assay in Singapore by the end of 2022.

Traditional standard of care for cancer is to treat the condition instead of the patient even though each patient’s cancer is unique. Only around 25% of cancer patients benefit from this one-size fits all therapy. Most cancer patients still suffer from the lack of effectiveness, requiring multiple lines of treatment, and toxicity causes many adverse events. For some cancer types, response rates are dismal by the third line and clinicians struggle with the lack of guidelines and clinical data, leaving patients with little to no options.

"Curie Oncology will collaborate with Kyan Therapeutics to identify patients suitable for this new technology through clinical research. This is the type of technology that we want to identify to help advance cancer care for our patients," remarks Dr Toh Chee Keong.

Hugo Saavedra, President and CEO of KYAN Therapeutics, says, “Our revolutionary phenotypic response technology is highly efficient in evaluating combination therapies against tumor cells. QPOP ranks thousands of possible treatments that are clinically actionable and truly personalized for each individual patient.”

About KYAN Therapeutics

KYAN Therapeutics, Inc. (a Delaware Corporation headquartered in Singapore) is a biotechnology company using proprietary and patented technology to redefine how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From preclinical drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers powerful solutions with its optimization of drug-dose combinations. Using a novel approach that employs efficient experiments and complex, small data analytics to drive its computational core, KYAN has identified safe and effective therapies in various cancers. An assay deployed by KYAN in clinical studies has successfully personalized combination therapies for over 67 lymphoma patients who failed multiple lines of standard of care. For more details, please visit: https://www.kyantherapeutics.com.

About Curie Oncology

Curie Oncology is a boutique oncology practice, specialising in complex oncology. We provide care, in a multi-disciplinary role, that is specific and personalised. We help patients overcome cancer and rebuild their lives. Our mission is to maximise every person’s chance of cure. Using molecular targeted treatments and harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. We are guided by precision diagnostics that uncover your cancer’s unique molecular drivers, and its biological potential.
https://www.curieoncology.com.sg/

The Curie
KYAN Therapeutics
