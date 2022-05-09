MUR team members share urban renewal insights with UM students

MACAU, May 9 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) representatives were recently invited by the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) to give a talk about urban renewal in Macau and the projects’ progress that the company is working on, and discuss new opportunities in civil engineering.

The “Macau Urban Renewal – New Opportunities in Civil Engineering” seminar was organised by the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology at UM, and co-organised by the American Society of Civil Engineers International Student Group, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UM, University of Macau Students’ Union (ASCE UMSU). MUR Senior Civil Engineer Steve Cheok Meng Fai and Urban Planner Joyce Tam Hoi Ian were invited as guest speakers to give an overview of the company’s organisational structure and a presentation on the local area plan for Iao Hon Estate, as well as the temporary and home-swap housing project on Lot P in Areia Preta.

During the meeting, MUR representatives shared details about the local area plan for Iao Hon Estate, including the neighbourhood’s history, and how the redevelopment plan adopts the “stock optimisation” approach and vertical greenery system, and how the reorganisation of the pedestrian and transport systems could improve the provision of community facilities and public green spaces, and promote the integrated development of a multi-functional community. To support the progress of urban renewal, MUR is building temporary and home-swap housing units on Lot P to provide residents with temporary accommodation during the urban renewal process. Besides the construction progress, guest speakers also gave an in-depth analysis of the present situation and the importance of urban renewal in Macau, thereby bringing out the message that the key to a successful urban renewal requires society to work together.

As MUR is promoting old neighbourhood revitalisation, it hopes to explore with students new opportunities in civil engineering and inspire them to undertake diversified development and gain a deeper understanding of the applications of new technology in the engineering sector through different kinds of workshops and programmes. The seminar was held in attendance of UM’s FST Associate Head of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Angus Lam Chi Chiu, Senior Instructor Walter Wan Iat Meng, Students’ Union representatives and students from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.