Update No. 2: Highgate shooting victim dies; VSP arrests suspect on murder charge

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Highgate shooting victim dies; Vermont State Police arrests suspect on murder charge

HIGHGATE, Vermont (Sunday, May 8, 2022) —The man who was shot early Saturday morning in Highgate was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, May 8, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He is identified as Logan Pratt, 33, of Swanton.

Sunday night, the Vermont State Police arrested Joshua LaFromboise, 29, of Highgate on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. LaFromboise is a resident of the home at 4757 U.S. Route 7 where the incident began. Police believe the shooting was drug-related.

Investigators have learned that Pratt and Brittnie Blanchard, 30, of Swanton had been visiting the LaFromboise house early Saturday morning when an altercation occurred. Blanchard and Pratt fled the home at about 5:15 a.m. in a silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat with Vermont license plates, with Blanchard driving and Pratt in the front passenger seat. LaFromboise pursued them in a black 2012 Subaru Legacy with Vermont plates.

Witness statements and evidence gathered by state police investigators indicates that about four miles south of the residence on Route 7, LaFromboise fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the Passat, striking the vehicle and Pratt. The VW’s rear windshield shattered, and Pratt was critically injured. The car went off the road and into a field before Blanchard returned to the street and continued driving, with LaFromboise still pursuing the Passat. A vehicle chase then passed through multiple towns including Highgate, Swanton and St. Albans following U.S. Route 7, Vermont Route 78, Canada Street, Grand Avenue, and Highgate Road (also known as Vermont Route 207).

When Blanchard reached the intersection of Route 207 and Paquette Drive near the St. Albans/Swanton town line, she encountered Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies, waved them down and stopped her vehicle. The deputies provided immediate first aid to Pratt, who was subsequently taken by ambulance to the hospital. By this point, LaFromboise’s whereabouts were unknown.

An autopsy on Pratt is scheduled to take place at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.

LaFromboise is expected to be arraigned Monday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans. He was being detained Sunday night pending the court’s determination of bail and conditions.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who might have witnessed any portion of the vehicle pursuit in Franklin County or who saw the cars involved at any point. People with information should call VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further on the case. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following LaFromboise’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 9:25 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022***

The Vermont State Police investigation into the early Saturday shooting of a man in Highgate continued throughout the day. As of 9 p.m., the victim remained in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The name of the victim and additional information about the incident will be released following further investigation.

Police continue to request that people with information that could be pertinent call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 9:20 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the town of Highgate and left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police were notified at about 5:35 a.m. that a man had been shot inside a vehicle located at the intersection of Vermont Route 207 and Paquette Drive near the St. Albans/Swanton town line. Initial investigation determined the shooting had occurred on U.S. Route 7 in Highgate near Rheaume Road when the occupant of a home fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. The vehicle was driven south after the shooting to the location where it ultimately stopped.

One person in the vehicle suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The preliminary investigation indicates the individuals involved knew one another, and there is no threat to the community at large. No one is currently in custody.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and involves troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Field Force Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

