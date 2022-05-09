Caustic Soda Market Size to Reach USD 62.19 Billion By 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.5%

Reports And Data

The increasing demand from textile as well as pulp and paper industries is expected to propel market demand during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Caustic Soda Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

The Caustic Soda market investigation report assesses the global market for the Caustic Soda industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2022-2028. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Caustic Soda market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and market size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

Caustic soda is a solid at room temperature, but since it readily dissolves in water, it is usually sold and transported as a solution of different variety concentrations. When the market product is mixed with water or acid, the resultant is a strongly exothermic reaction where heat is released and is used as a source of energy to trigger other chemical processes.

In many lye-related chemical reactions, caustic soda gives up its sodium, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms to help form new chemical compounds. In conditions where a corrosive substance is required, like for a drain blockage, caustic soda helps to dissolve the organic materials but will leave the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. It is also used in the production of ice cream, soft drinks, and food dye. The corrosive and toxic properties of caustic soda disappear in these processes, such as in the case with soap above.

Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Caustic soda is a common name for NaOH (sodium hydroxide) and is also known as lye. The demand for the type of product is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The membrane cell process has intrinsic ecological advantages over the two older methods, as it does not use mercury or asbestos. It is the most energy-efficient process and is incredibly safe to operate, and it produces a consistently high quality of caustic soda.

Industrial grade caustic soda is not completely pure. It contains impurities and is used for commercial and industrial purposes. It is not suitable to be used in any food products and can be used for many science fair projects.

Caustic soda finds its significant application in the pulp & paper industry. It is used mainly for digesting wood to make wood pulp and also as a bleaching agent to neutralize bleached pulp and paper. Caustic soda is used for deinking of waste papers.

APAC dominated the market for caustic soda. China leads the consumption demand for caustic soda. Moreover, the country is the largest pulp and paper producing nation as a result of the large forest reserves.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Caustic Soda market on the basis of type, manufacturing process, grade, applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Lye

Flake

Others

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Alumina

Food, Pulp, and Paper

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Textiles

Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

Soap and Detergents

Water Treatment

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Caustic Soda Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Caustic Soda Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of chemical industry in emerging market

4.2.2.2. High demand from end-user segments

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Impact on the environment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued...

