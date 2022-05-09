Introducing Big Brains Club: The Smartest NFT Project in the Metaverse

The project’s aim is to build a healthy network of NFT and crypto experts in one space.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, May 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of Big Brains Club are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the Metaverse’s smartest NFT project.Big Brains Club is an Ethereum based exclusive collection of AI-generated brainy characters. The project boasts not only the coolest brains floating around the blockchain, but also guarantees holders an access to a closed community of experts in the NFT and crypto space.“As the Metaverse is such a fast-evolving environment, it has become very difficult to navigate and filter through all the pertinent information investors need to know,” says Saso Pejic, co-founder of Big Brains Club. “That is why we are striving to build a healthy network with strong fundamentals that will focus on educating and providing only the finest alpha groups to its holders, and to help them take advantage of the opportunities that the crypto space is offering.”Throughout the project’s roadmap to success, holders will have opportunities to win VR Oculus headsets, exclusive merchandise, and even have their mint costs plus gas reimbursed. Additionally, when Big Brains Club reaches its 100% full potential, each holder will be in possession of not only an incredible art piece, but will also have access to exclusive future collections, partnerships, airdrops, and most importantly, the utility, which will come into effect in the post-mint phase.“Get a brain and join us,” Pejic states. “After all, no brain no gain.”The formal mint date for Big Brains Club is quickly approaching on 17.5 and will have a presale price of 0.06ETH and general sale price of 0.08ETH.For more information about Big Brains Club, please visit https://www.bigbrainsclub.io/ About Big Brains ClubBig Brains Club is founded and managed by some of the brightest minds in the NFT and crypto spaces. Saso, one of the project’s co-founders, is an influencer marketing specialist and Web 3.0 enthusiast who focuses on community management and influencer collaborations.Big Brains Club’s second co-founder, Jure, is a legal expert by profession and blockchain maniac in his spare time. Jure is in in charge of legal counsel and co-managing of the community.The project’s third co-founder, Tom, is a marketing director of one of Europe’s major online retailers and, while he focuses on marketing and brand development, he can often also be found chilling in the Brain Lounge.Fourth co-founder, Maj, is co-owner and CMO of one of Europe’s major online retailers who boasts a specialty in web design and coding, but will lend assistance in marketing of the project, too.Janez (Johnny) is the team’s ‘nerd’ who started his career as a web developer and now works as an embedded software engineer for Plume. Johnny will handle all of the technical aspects of the project.