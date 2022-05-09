Shaftsbury Barracks - Vio. of APO / Vio. of Conditions x4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001431

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 8,2022 / 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, East Dorset

VIOLATION: Violation of APO / Violation of Conditions of Release x4

ACCUSED: Michael J. Murray

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 7 in East Dorset. At this time a motor vehicle stop was conducted for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Michael J. Murray. Murray was operating in a females vehicle with the female and two children present in the vehicle. Murray had an Abuse Prevention Order not to have contact with the female. Murray also had Conditions of Release to not have contact with the female or her children, and not be within 300 feet of her vehicle. Murray was transported to Manchester PD for processing. Murray was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 20, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release x4.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.