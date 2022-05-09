Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,478 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks - Vio. of APO / Vio. of Conditions x4

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001431

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                    

STATION:  Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 8,2022 / 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, East Dorset

VIOLATION: Violation of APO / Violation of Conditions of Release x4

 

ACCUSED: Michael J. Murray                                    

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 7 in East Dorset. At this time a motor vehicle stop was conducted for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Michael J. Murray. Murray was operating in a females vehicle with the female and two children present in the vehicle. Murray had an Abuse Prevention Order not to have contact with the female. Murray also had Conditions of Release to not have contact with the female or her children, and not be within 300 feet of her vehicle. Murray was transported to Manchester PD for processing. Murray was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 20, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release x4.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022 / 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks - Vio. of APO / Vio. of Conditions x4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.