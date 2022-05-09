St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5-8-22 @ 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Sutton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5-8-22 at approximately 1230 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a Violation of Conditions in the Town of Sutton, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kidder (32) violated his court ordered conditions of release. Kidder was flash cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on 5-9-22 at 1230 for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-9-22 @ 1230 hours.

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: yes