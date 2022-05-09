Submit Release
News Search

There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,477 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper  David Hastings                         

STATION:     St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5-8-22 @ 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US Route 5, Sutton

VIOLATION:  Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED:       Wesley Kidder                                         

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5-8-22 at approximately 1230 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a Violation of Conditions in the Town of Sutton, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kidder (32) violated his court ordered conditions of release. Kidder was flash cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on 5-9-22 at 1230 for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:     5-9-22 @ 1230 hours.        

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT:  yes

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.