St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5-8-22 @ 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Sutton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5-8-22 at approximately 1230 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a Violation of Conditions in the Town of Sutton, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kidder (32) violated his court ordered conditions of release. Kidder was flash cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on 5-9-22 at 1230 for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-9-22 @ 1230 hours.
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: yes