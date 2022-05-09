The Millennial Seller, Jerrin Finney, has a new Blog, YouTube Channels and Podcast

The Millennial Seller Logo Jerrin Finney - The Millennial Seller

Jerrin Finney, The Millennial Seller, has a blog, three YouTube channels and a podcast that he started and funded with stimulus checks received last year.

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millennial Seller is here with a new blog. Not only does he have a blog, but he also has three YouTube channels (MillennialSeller, Dollars N Sense, and Say Somethin’ With Jerrin) and a podcast (The Millennial Seller Podcast). His aim is to “show what a country boy can do with some time, effort and staying planted in reality while dreaming big.”

Born and raised in North Carolina, the Millennial Seller, better known as Jerrin Finney, loves learning and trying new things, especially things that are just a little harder than his expectations. He credits a regular exercise routine for teaching him the fundamental lesson of how the body reacts and adapts to the challenges of life. Jerrin says that his goal is to “be as honest and real as possible about business and life in general.” He also expresses his surprise in his perceived lack of honesty on the internet. “There’s too much fluff on the Internet,” he says. “Entertainment is nice, but we need more honesty on the Internet, especially regarding business and life expectations.”

When asked why he thinks people should spend time consuming his content, he replied, “To be honest? I don’t know if they should. I just want to put something I know is real and authentic out in the world. I guess, in a sense, I’m doing this for my own selfish reasons. Don’t get me wrong. I do want to help people if I can. I just don’t really know if my content will or not. The only way to know is to try. Like I said, I’m just a simple country boy with an Internet connection and a computer.”

When asked what his future plans are for The Millennial Seller blog, the YouTube channels and his podcast, he replied, “Honestly? I haven’t really thought much about it. I tend to build stuff as I go along. I know that’s dangerous and maybe even irresponsible, but you have to understand that if I try to plan something, my brain will just keep turning and turning, but nothing won’t get put out. I do want to be a better planner, but for right now, I think it’s best for me to just jump into this and see what happens. I mean, I can always quit if this doesn’t work, right? I started this so I should be able to quit it at any time, right?”

When asked why he wanted to start his blog, YouTube channels and podcast, he replied, “Last year, we got stimulus checks. I already had a job and had money. I was fortunate enough not to get sick and to have continuous work, so the stimulus check was a bonus. I figured it was best to use that money to set up an LLC with LegalZoom and go ahead and start my own business doing what I love. I love creating stuff and I love the written word. The way I see it, Life seemed to tell me ‘Hey! I’m giving you money! Your biggest excuse for not starting a business is gone now!’ So, I jumped in and started my business.”