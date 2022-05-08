Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of Neal Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the 1100 block of Neal Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspects entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took the property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.