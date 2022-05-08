US 60 remains closed in Tempe due to city water line break

PHOENIX – Parts of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) remain closed between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) due to damage caused by a City of Tempe broken water line beneath the freeway at McClintock Drive.

Tempe Water Utilities crews and a contractor, working with staff from the Arizona Department of Transportation, are evaluating damage and necessary repairs after the water line break early Saturday (May 7) caused temporary freeway flooding as well as damage beneath the pavement. Tempe is leading efforts on repairs, in partnership with ADOT. There is no estimate at this time as to when repairs will be completed.

Eastbound US 60 is closed between the I-10 interchange and Loop 101. Westbound US 60 is closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive. Drivers are able to use westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and I-10, since those ramps are located west of the water line break.

Westbound US 60 traffic approaching the closure is being detoured to north- or southbound Loop 101. Drivers who travel north on Loop 101 can then use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) toward Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Motorists who use southbound Loop 101 can use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to connect with I-10.

Drivers on I-10 who normally would use eastbound US 60 should consider using either eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60 beyond the closure.

ADOT also completed work that required a weekend closure of westbound I-10 between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. That closure ended late Saturday night (May 7). A planned weekend closure of eastbound I-10 east of US 60 was postponed due to the unscheduled US 60 closures. For updated information, visit the Broadway Curve Improvement Project website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.