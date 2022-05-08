Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (02-04 May 2022)

SAMOA, May 8 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health has released the latest situational report of the COVID 19 in Samoa. The report confirmed 449 new community cases over the last 48 hours commencing from 2pm of 02nd May, to 2pm 04th May, 2022. This brings the total number of confirmed community cases to 10,583. There are 10 patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital.

The public is hereby advised to please remain vigilant and take heed of health precautions and restrictions such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance in public places, and ensure personal hygiene at all times.  Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe. A kind reminder, please get vaccinated as vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 02nd to 2:00pm May 04th 2022 is provided in the table below:

