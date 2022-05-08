CE sends Mr John Lee congratulations on election victory in Hong Kong

MACAU, May 8 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today sent a congratulatory message to Mr John Lee Ka-chiu on his victory in the 2022 Chief Executive Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People’s Republic of China.

In the message, sent on behalf of the Macao SAR Government, Mr Ho said Hong Kong and Macao had the same cultural roots, and were closely connected in terms of geographic location, people-to-people ties, and economic and trade activities. The two cities enjoyed effective exchange and cooperation, he added.

Mr Ho said he looked forward to the two SARs continuing their close partnership, in order to make new advances relating to the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and relating to the SARs’ joint contribution to the country’s overall development. Such effort would create further opportunities for respective development, and fresh conditions for each citizen to live a better life, writing a new chapter in the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.