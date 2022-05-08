Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,476 in the last 365 days.

CE sends Mr John Lee congratulations on election victory in Hong Kong

MACAU, May 8 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today sent a congratulatory message to Mr John Lee Ka-chiu on his victory in the 2022 Chief Executive Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People’s Republic of China.

In the message, sent on behalf of the Macao SAR Government, Mr Ho said Hong Kong and Macao had the same cultural roots, and were closely connected in terms of geographic location, people-to-people ties, and economic and trade activities. The two cities enjoyed effective exchange and cooperation, he added.

Mr Ho said he looked forward to the two SARs continuing their close partnership, in order to make new advances relating to the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and relating to the SARs’ joint contribution to the country’s overall development. Such effort would create further opportunities for respective development, and fresh conditions for each citizen to live a better life, writing a new chapter in the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

You just read:

CE sends Mr John Lee congratulations on election victory in Hong Kong

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.