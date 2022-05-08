Lingerie and sustainability: Perfect4U has switched to 100% biodegradable packaging.

Perfect4U is proud to announce that its packaging will now be fully sustainable and secure packaging made entirely from biodegradable cornstarch and polymers.

NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading inclusive lingerie website Perfect4U is proud to announce that all its packaging will now be fully sustainable. As part of their commitment to being a more eco-responsable e-commerce retailer, they have sought out a new supplier who offers safe and secure packaging made entirely from biodegradable cornstarch and polymers.

At the moment about 70% of UK packaging waste is recycled. This sounds good until you realise that the recycling process still contributes to fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. A better situation would be if 100% of postal packaging was biodegradable.

Now, 100% of Perfect4U’s packaging is not just discreet, but as of 2022, it is more eco-friendly and sustainable. From now on, all their customer’s lace babydolls, chemises and bodystockings will come wrapped in biodegradable poly bags and compostable outer packaging. When they receive their package, they can put the mailer and other packaging in their food waste collection bin or home compost bin. In as little as 6-12 weeks the packaging will be broken down completely by enzymes. For those with compost collection bins, the local waste centre will handle it and for those with a home compost bin, they can feed your plants and flowers. For shoppers that have neither, they can put the packaging in the normal waste or recycling confident that in a matter of weeks it will be gone!

For anyone wondering if the new packaging is as sturdy as conventional packaging, Perfect4U has great news. In addition to being plastic-free and 100% eco friendly, the new packaging is also tough, durable and most importantly, weatherproof. Especially important in the frequently rain-drenched Britain.

Perfect4U, take packaging seriously and want its lingerie to arrive safe and secure in good quality, discreet packaging. As much as 11% of UK packages are delivered with some visible damage. For delicate lingerie, the company had to be sure that any eco packing was up to the task. With their new packaging, they are confident that they have balanced those concerns with their desire to be more sustainable.



