Global Defoamers Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis, Trend and Future Outlook 2022-2027 | Reports and Data

The growing demand for defoamers in various industrial applications- wastewater processing, fermentation processes, crude oil & fuel transportation, etc.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Defoamers Market size accounted for USD 3.36 billion in terms of remunerations in 2019 and is forecast to register a CAGR of around 5% through the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD 4.96 billion by 2027. The growing demand for defoamers in various industrial applications, including wastewater processing, fermentation processes, crude oil & fuel transportation, refinery processes, glue or lacquer surface control, esterification, etc., is likely to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

A defoamer is an anti-foaming chemical additive that can prevent or decrease the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. These chemicals aid in various industrial applications by inhibiting the formation or generation of bubbles. Depending upon the application or performance requirements, defoamers vary in terms of the constituency; they may consist of polydimethylsiloxanes, silicones, stearates, glycols, insoluble oils, or inorganics, like talc and silicates.

In various industrial processes, foams pose serious problems, such as causing defects on surface coatings. In drilling muds, refinery, and production applications, unwanted foam is a major challenge as it can reduce volume outputs, reduce total capacity production volumes, and increased overall operational costs. To mitigate these issues, industries are generating huge demand for defoamers or antifoaming agents. Moreover, the increased emphasis on efficiency and cost-cutting in industrial processes will boost the adoption of defoamers. Moreover, environmental regulations that have stimulated the use of solvent-free defoamers due to low VOC content will also supplement defoamers market revenue share.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO, INC, COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC, Merck & Co.

Consumers are placing a higher importance on sustainability and, as a result, are choosing items based on factors like circularity and carbon footprint. Furthermore, consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted increased investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and transportation decarbonization. These developments have had considerable impact on chemical end sectors, particularly in the automobile and construction industries.

The adoption of digital technologies by oil, gas, and chemical firms has been fueled primarily by cost savings and greater reliability. Many organizations in these areas saw excellent benefits from advanced market sensing, improved operational optimization, and expanded usage of "in silico" simulations. Companies' existing digital technologies provided an advantage with the abrupt entrance of COVID-19 and the accompanying shutdown of facilities and work sites, but they were often insufficient for the level of remote working and cybersecurity that was suddenly required.

The silicone-based product segment will hold a major chunk of the global market share due to increasing product demand attributed to beneficial properties such as including chemical inertness, low surface tension, complete solubility in water, and excellent thermal stability.

In terms of application, the oil & gas segment accounted for nearly 12% of the defoamers market share by 2017 and is set to gain significant growth through 2027 due to extensive product usage in oil & gas industries to eliminate the oil foam. Defoamers are suitable for various oil & gas applications, including gas-oil separation, gas dehydration, gas scrubbing, and drilling mud. The rise in oil exploration activities across the globe will boost segmental growth.

Defoamers are also experiencing heavy demand for agrochemical applications for the manufacturing of fertilizers and pesticides. The agrochemicals applications segment is set to grow at over 4.7% through the analysis period due to the growing demand for high-value crops.

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region leads the market share, accounting for 42.7% of the total revenue share in 2018. The regional growth can be attributed to increasing product demand for pulp & paper and packaging applications.

The North America defoamers market is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of around 5.3% through 2027 due to the presence of established end-use industries in the region, including agrochemicals, pulp & paper, coatings, and others. Moreover, the rise in significant investments by the regional government in wastewater recycling programs across the region will boost product proliferation.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

