News Release - Fatal Crash - Saint Albans VSP - Case#22A2002299 - Route 118 Montgomery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Conte

STATION: Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 7th 2022 at 1443 Hours

STREET: Route 118

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bank Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Winfield Mueller

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley

VEHICLE MODEL: 1200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Extensive

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sarah Desautels

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Aveo

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver’s Side - Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 7th 2022 at approximately 1443 hours, members of the Vermont State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 118 and Bank Road in the town of Montgomery. Investigation on scene revealed, that a Chevrolet Aveo occupied by a female operator was travelling northbound along Route 118 with a Harley 1200 occupied by a male operator travelling northbound directly behind her. At the intersection of Route 118 and Bank Road, the operator of the Chevrolet Aveo attempted to make a left hand turn from Route 118 onto Bank Road, at which time the operator of the Harley 1200 attempted to pass the Chevrolet Aveo on the left hand side. As a result, the Chevrolet Aveo was struck by the Harley 1200 and the operator of the Harley 1200 was ejected from the motorcycle. The operator of the Harley 1200 was pronounced dead on scene. The operator of the Chevrolet Aveo was identified as Sarah Desautels and the operator of the Harley 1200 as Winfield Mueller. At this point, any drug or alcohol involvement is unknown. Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Enosburg Rescue and the Montgomery Fire Department. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Saint Albans State Police Barracks.