News Release - Fatal Crash - Saint Albans VSP - Case#22A2002299 - Route 118 Montgomery
From: Conte, Matthew <Matthew.Conte@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, May 7, 2022 7:42 PM To: Bruzzi, John <John.Bruzzi@vermont.gov> Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002299
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Conte
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 7th 2022 at 1443 Hours
STREET: Route 118
TOWN: Montgomery
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bank Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Winfield Mueller
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley
VEHICLE MODEL: 1200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Extensive
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sarah Desautels
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Aveo
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver’s Side - Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 7th 2022 at approximately 1443 hours, members of the Vermont State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 118 and Bank Road in the town of Montgomery. Investigation on scene revealed, that a Chevrolet Aveo occupied by a female operator was travelling northbound along Route 118 with a Harley 1200 occupied by a male operator travelling northbound directly behind her. At the intersection of Route 118 and Bank Road, the operator of the Chevrolet Aveo attempted to make a left hand turn from Route 118 onto Bank Road, at which time the operator of the Harley 1200 attempted to pass the Chevrolet Aveo on the left hand side. As a result, the Chevrolet Aveo was struck by the Harley 1200 and the operator of the Harley 1200 was ejected from the motorcycle. The operator of the Harley 1200 was pronounced dead on scene. The operator of the Chevrolet Aveo was identified as Sarah Desautels and the operator of the Harley 1200 as Winfield Mueller. At this point, any drug or alcohol involvement is unknown. Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Enosburg Rescue and the Montgomery Fire Department. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Saint Albans State Police Barracks.