CDCR Apprehends Offender Who Had Walked Away from a Los Angeles Reentry Facility

LOS ANGELES — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) apprehended Richard Fletes this afternoon. He had failed to report to the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles May 6, as required by his work pass.

Fletes surrendered himself without incident at about 1:40 P.M. May 7 to CDCR Special Services Unit (SSU) agents in the city of Paramount. He was transported to California Institution for Men and his case will be sent to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Fletes was received by CDCR from Los Angeles County in October 2019 with a seven- year, four-month sentence for possessing/owning a firearm with a violent felony conviction, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. He had been housed in the MCRP since November 2021, and was scheduled to parole in January 2023.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

