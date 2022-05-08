Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of W Series, starting its 2022 Season this Weekend in Miami
W Series Race Winner Jamie Chadwick and Marta Garcia, Jessica Hawkins Celebrates on the Podium with Ferrari Trento
W Series Race Winner Jamie Chadwick and Marta Garcia, Jessica Hawkins Celebrates on the Podium with Ferrari Trento
Jamie Chadwick, Marta Garcia Lopez, and Jessica Hawkins sprayed Jeroboams of Ferrari Trento on the podium after the first of the two W Series races in Miami.
There is no better way to toast our continued expansion than with a glass of Ferrari Trento. I am delighted that an existing F1 partner will continue to support W Series’ mission.”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for women drivers, today announces that Ferrari Trento will continue as its Official Toast during the 2022 season.
— Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer of W Series
W Series’ third season begins this weekend in support of the inaugural Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. The top three drivers in each W Series race will celebrate with Jeroboams of Ferrari Trentodoc on the podium, while W Series guests will raise their own toasts throughout the hospitality areas.
The double-header kick-starts W Series’ record 2022 season, which includes ten F1 support races at eight grand prix weekends in three continents – the most races that W Series has ever staged in a single season. Ferrari Trento is a partner of both W Series and Formula 1 globally, including the Grand Prix this weekend in Miami.
Camilla Lunelli, Director of Communications for Gruppo Lunelli, commented “Female leadership and empowerment are of growing importance for Ferrari Trento and the other companies of our group. We advocate for them and support them in sport and in other sectors, as well. Throughout our history, female and male champions have chosen to celebrate their victories with Ferrari Trento. It is a point of pride and an honor for us to support W Series and the pursuit of excellence by its athletes.”
Catherine Bond Muir (Chief Executive Officer, W Series) said: “W Series has even more to celebrate in 2022, which will be a record year as we stage more races in a single season than ever before, including five races in the Americas and a first race in Asia in support of the Japanese Grand Prix. There is no better way to toast our continued expansion than with a glass of Ferrari Trento. I am delighted that an existing F1 partner will continue to support W Series’ mission, and I look forward to toasting our drivers’ successes this year.”
A family-owned winery based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, Ferrari Trento is a global leader in its field. Crafting its luxury Trentodoc sparkling wines for over a century, it has become Italy’s most-awarded sparkling wine and best-recognized wine brand (source: Wine Intelligence). Ferrari is today recognized globally as an emblem of the “Italian Art of Living.” With its natural elegance, Ferrari – among the most glittering manifestations of that art of living which is so very Italian – is the celebratory toast of choice for leading figures in sports, the arts and culture.
###
Press Contact:
Erica Nonni, hello@nonnimarketing.com
About Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” four times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
About W Series
W Series is a free-to-enter championship, launched in October 2018, that provides equal opportunities for women and eliminates the financial barriers that have historically prevented them from progressing to the upper echelons of motorsport.
Erica Nonni
Nonni Strategic Marketing
hello@nonnimarketing.com