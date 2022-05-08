Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of W Series, starting its 2022 Season this Weekend in Miami

W Series Race Winner Jamie Chadwick and Marta Garcia, Jessica Hawkins Celebrates on the Podium with Ferrari Trento W Series Race Winner Jamie Chadwick and Marta Garcia, Jessica Hawkins Celebrates on the Podium with Ferrari Trento W Series Race Winner Jamie Chadwick and Marta Garcia, Jessica Hawkins Celebrates on the Podium with Ferrari Trento

Jamie Chadwick, Marta Garcia Lopez, and Jessica Hawkins sprayed Jeroboams of Ferrari Trento on the podium after the first of the two W Series races in Miami.

There is no better way to toast our continued expansion than with a glass of Ferrari Trento. I am delighted that an existing F1 partner will continue to support W Series’ mission.” — Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer of W Series