Miraculous Writing on a 200 Million-Year-Old Marble Was Found
The Origin and Formation of Naturally Occurred Figures on the Marble Plate Explained by Istanbul Technical University
The script was a result of a completely natural formation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marking of "Bismillah" was found on a marble slab in a marble quarry in Antalya. 200 million year old remains were found in the content of the marble and they were sent to Istanbul Technical University. Research by Istanbul Technical University has shown that the slab contains 200 to 230 million-year-old fossils. It was found that the marble slab had formed at an age when all 7 continents were part of a supercontinent called Pangea.
This discovery was made in the marble quarry area of Antalya's Korkuteli district.
The marking on stone, which was being processed in the marble quarry attracted the attention of miners. Workers removed the dust from the stone, and they noticed that marking appeared to spell out "Bismillah" in Arabic letters.
Marble slab was then sent to first Süleyman Demirel University in Antalya for analysis. There, scientists Prof. Dr. Fuzuli Yagmurlu, Prof. Dr. Raşit Altındağ and Prof. Dr. An made an interesting discovery during the analysis results of the plate on which Nazmi Şengün researched.
Bioclastic remains of fossils belonging to sea creatures that lived 200 million years ago during the "Jurassic" dinosaurs’ period were found on the dolomitic limestone that formed the plate, which was registered with the university report. It was also noted that the remains, named after the Jura mountains in the European Alps, are concentrated in some parts of the plate.
Same sample was also sent to Istanbul Technical University for examination. MScs of geology engineering Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kumral, Prof. Dr. Emin Çiftçi, Prof.Dr. Murat Budakoğlu, Prof.Dr. Fahri Esenli and fossil scientist and paleontology expert Prof. Dr. Muhittin Görmüş analyzed the slab with advanced devices. The report of Istanbul Technical University confirmed the presence of traces of fossils from the Pangea continent, dating back to between the Triassic and the Cretaceous period, on the limestone forming the marble slab.
The marble was formed on the southern coast of a coastal sea (Tethys Sea) located in the central part of the Pangea continent, between 200 to 230 million years ago, and moved to its present position during the disintegration of the continent between the Triassic and Cretaceous. Pangea is known as the supercontinent formed by the 7 continents of the world combined.
The Spokesperson for this project Mrs. Tulay Demir stated that: " The expert report states that the figures on the plate with the inscription Bismillah in Arabic were completely natural formations. It was stated that the writings were formed as a result of the fragmentation, deformation and arrangement of the remains of heart-shaped shellfish over time."
In the scientific report given by the Dean of Akdeniz University Faculty of Theology Prof. Dr. Ahmet Ögke, it was stated that the Arabic figures on the marble are the same character as the 'Bismillah' verse, which is mentioned in the Qur'an and it means "In the name of Allah".
