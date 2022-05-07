Southbound Route 19/Northbound Route 51 Ramp to Westbound I-376 Parkway West Closed in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 19 and northbound Route 51 to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, due to a mudslide.

The ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 19, northbound Route 51, and Woodville Avenue to westbound I-376 has been closed to traffic as mud and debris from the hillside continue to cover the ramp. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 51 to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

From northbound Route 51, take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Turn right onto Woodville Avenue

Turn left onto Greentree Road

To continue to westbound I-376, turn right onto Mansfield Avenue

Turn left onto Poplar Street

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the Airport

End detour

Southbound Route 19 Ramp to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp

Continue straight on southbound Route 51

Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street

Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Turn right onto Woodville Avenue

Turn left onto Greentree Road

To continue to westbound I-376, turn right onto Mansfield Avenue

Turn left onto Poplar Street

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the Airport

End detour

PennDOT’s Geotechnical Unit will evaluate the hillside to determine when the roadway can safely be reopened.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

