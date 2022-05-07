Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,659 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Route 19/Northbound Route 51 Ramp to Westbound I-376 Parkway West Closed in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 19 and northbound Route 51 to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, due to a mudslide.

The ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 19, northbound Route 51, and Woodville Avenue to westbound I-376 has been closed to traffic as mud and debris from the hillside continue to cover the ramp. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 51 to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

  • From northbound Route 51, take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

  • Turn right onto Woodville Avenue

  • Turn left onto Greentree Road

  • To continue to westbound I-376, turn right onto Mansfield Avenue

  • Turn left onto Poplar Street

  • Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the Airport

  • End detour

Southbound Route 19 Ramp to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

  • Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp

  • Continue straight on southbound Route 51

  • Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street

  • Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

  • Turn right onto Woodville Avenue

  • Turn left onto Greentree Road

  • To continue to westbound I-376, turn right onto Mansfield Avenue

  • Turn left onto Poplar Street

  • Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the Airport

  • End detour

PennDOT’s Geotechnical Unit will evaluate the hillside to determine when the roadway can safely be reopened.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Southbound Route 19/Northbound Route 51 Ramp to Westbound I-376 Parkway West Closed in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.