One of its Kind "Sleep-to-Earn" Token DreamN Rewards Holders in BNB

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, May 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spending sleepless nights watching crypto charts will literally be a thing of the past with DreamN. Utilizing their unique Sleep-to-Earn concept, the team behind DreamN is set to revolutionize the crypto space and change it — for the better, forever.





The project has quickly captured the imagination of crypto investors with its unique use case, attracting over 11,000 followers on Twitter and 34,000 Discord users in less than a week from announcement. With the team ramping up marketing ahead of the much- anticipated presale, DreamN is set to go parabolic after launch and become the biggest crypto project launch this year.

What sweetens the pot even further and differentiates DreamN from other earn tokens is that rewards are paid out directly in BNB, the native coin of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) — DreamN’s home. DreamN will have its own application on Google Play and Apple Appstore that token holders will be able to use to register their sleeping sessions.

In addition to keeping records of your sleep, the app will provide a host of other useful metrics that people can use to monitor their sleeping patterns and adjust for a better night’s sleep.

The project will also incorporate Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements into its ecosystem to drive user engagement and make participation fun. Some of the planned features include Challenges and Seasons, where people at the top of the leader boards will be able to earn additional rewards for proving their dominance.

The team consists of experienced crypto veterans with a proven track record and are working with a detailed 4-phase roadmap that charts out a plan from token launch to marketing, partnerships and eventual listing on top-tier centralized exchanges.

The DreamN concept was born from the team’s desire to promote better health and a healthier lifestyle. Sleep, they realized, is a key pillar of a healthy lifestyle. It all begins with a good night’s sleep and everything else — such as exercise, eating healthy or meditating — builds on top of it. With DreamN, the team visualized a way for people to earn passive income even while sleeping.

Jon Wat, Community Relations Head at DreamN, said, “We believe this initiative will encourage people to adopt healthier sleeping patterns and help them improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being.”

DreamN launches with an initial supply of 20m tokens, 40% of which are reserved to feed the rewards mechanism. Another 10% of the tokens are reserved for staking rewards. Five million tokens have been allocated to presale, while 1 million tokens are reserved for seed funders. There is no vesting for presale buyers or seed funders. Team tokens are set at just 1% of the total supply and vested for 1 year.

The token will implement a 5% tax on buys and 15% tax on sells to make the project sustainable. Bulk of the taxes goes to feed the rewards pool and the marketing wallet, while a small chunk is reserved for project development and operations.

Raisa, the Lead Developer for the project, said, “We have worked out our tokenomics to make the project sustainable and viable long-term.”

The presale will be held on GemPad and will have a whitelist (WL) round before going public. The team is offering various opportunities to investors on their Social Media platforms to earn WL spots and invest at the lowest possible price.

