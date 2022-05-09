Alyssa Milano, Niecy Nash, and Frances Fischer Among Honorees in Attendance at the Hollywood Mother’s Day Charity Event
Hollywood Mother's Day Held at the Historical Marion Davies Guest HouseSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st annual Hollywood Mother’s Day took place Friday, May 6th in Santa Monica at the Historic Marion Davies Guest House. The inaugural philanthropic event, produced and hosted by Lisa Precious, founder and CEO of P3P Productions, recognized beloved Hollywood celebrities for their work on behalf of global charities. Guests were invited to this Mother’s Day tribute event to present the platforms they represent and raise awareness. The event culminated with a ceremony recognizing those who have tirelessly championed for their cause and their commitment to paying it forward. Echoing the golden days of Hollywood, the refined afternoon featured canapes and light refreshments as attendees mingled in the historic beachside setting.
Participating charities included UNICEF, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, don’t MiND me Foundation, the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Amazing Grace Conservatory, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the Center for Health Equity Transformation, Equal Hope, Tatisa C. Joiner Foundation, and The Creative Coalition.
“The generosity of the distinguished honorees today is truly humbling. I am inspired by this gathering of acclaimed talent that has continued to use their voice and platform to raise awareness on behalf of organizations that seek to improve the lives of others. Every voice helps and every voice makes a difference. It is our collective efforts that impart necessary change in the world.” – Lisa Precious, Founder & CEO, P3P Productions.
The ceremony opened with a performance by Wendy Raquel Robinson’s Amazing Grace Conservatory, Wendy herself was in attendance along with honorees including Alyssa Milano, Caterina Scorsone, Lea Thompson, Niecy Nash, Frances Fisher, Yolanda Ross, Mädchen Amick, Annabelle Gurwitch, Mindy Sterling, and Sean Giambrone with his mother Voni Giambrone.
Gift bags for each honoree were provided courtesy of Sylvania, the presenting sponsor of the event. Gifts included products from BLAQ, Skin Savvy, Moon Babes, VAHDAM, Down Ect, OGIO, and Team Keto—a proper thank you for those who use their voice for the betterment of others. Additional sponsors like Heineken treated attendees to a full suite of beverages complete with a range of flavored seltzers. Guests also enjoyed Tarot card readings compliments of Moon Babes while acclaimed photographer Marvin Steindler was available for family portrait sittings.
The beneficiary at the heart of this Hollywood Mother’s Day event was the Creative Coalition, the premier nonprofit, nonpartisan public advocacy organization of the arts and entertainment community. The Creative Coalition was presented a $10,000 check from P3P Productions to aid in their mission providing educational opportunities and lobby for change in the American arts.
