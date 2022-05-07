Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 22A4003040

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota                                               

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: May 6, 2022

LOCATION: Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child

 

ACCUSED: Robert T. Mason                                                                                    

AGE:25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               On May 3, 2022, an investigation involving the aggravated sexual assault of a child was initiated after a complaint was made to Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury barracks.  In the following days, Detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, A Troop East, and Investigators from the Department for Children and Families continued the investigation.  The juvenile female victim disclosed instances of sexual assault and sexual abuse which occurred in the town of Lyndonville over the last few months.  As a result of the investigation, the accused, Robert T. Mason, age 25 of Lyndonville, was subsequently arrested and issued a criminal citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on May 16, 2022, at 0830 hours to answer the charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 05/16/22                

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

