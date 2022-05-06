Jalonni Blackshear Indicted for Double Murder and Sexual Assault of a Minor

May 6, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On May 5, 2022, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 39 year-old Jalonni Marcel Blackshear, on two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of incest, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of first-degree forgery. The charges stem from incidences from March 30, 2022 to April 4, 2022 in which the defendant is alleged to have sexually abused his daughter, J.B., and subsequently murdered both J.B. and her mother, R.B. Blackshear was ultimately apprehended in New York on April 20, 2022, after fleeing the State.

If convicted at trial, Blackshear faces a sentence of more than potentially 99 years imprisonment for the charges.

Blackshear is currently in federal custody on the federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He will be arraigned before the Superior Court on a future date once he is returned to Alaska.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Ryan Bravo at (907) 269-6300 or ryan.bravo@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.