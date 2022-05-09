Reflective Media Productions releases new drama series “Breaking Strongholds” that tackles suicide.
Breaking Strongholds is a faith-based mystery drama that keeps viewers intrigued while addressing suicide, depression, abandonment, and spiritual darkness.
Breaking Strongholds is going to turn traditional faith-based media on its head, entertain millions of people, and provide a message of hope to the brokenhearted”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new streaming series filmed in Montgomery, Texas released globally on May 7th. Breaking Strongholds is a faith-based mystery drama with four episodes that keeps viewers intrigued while addressing serious issues like suicide, depression, abandonment, spiritual darkness, and other issues plaguing communities.
— Terry Weaver
The show centers around a missing high-school teacher and the family of Detective Ethan James, whose son, unbeknownst to him, is considering suicide to escape the pain from the loss of his mother. All while a small Texas town is distracted and deceived by the arrival of world-renowned, best-selling author and thought leader, Redmond Quinn.
“Breaking Strongholds is going to turn traditional faith-based media on its head, entertain millions of people, and provide a message of hope to the brokenhearted,” shared Terry Weaver, Lead Actor.
Like a modern parable, each episode creatively weaves God’s truths into the storyline, directing those hurting to Jesus, the only One capable of truly Breaking Strongholds.
To watch Breaking Strongholds visit https://www.breakingstrongholds.com/watch
For additional details, please contact Terry at terry@reflectivemedia.org or (949) 212-7923
Terry Weaver
Reflective Media Productions
+1 9492127923
terry@reflectivemedia.org
Breaking Strongholds Season 1 | Official Trailer 2022 | Reflective Media