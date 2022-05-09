Now Selling: The Tamra Wade Team and My Home Communities Presents Villas at Rivoli in Macon, GA

My Home Communities is bringing their tradition of gorgeous homes to Macon, GA with Villas at Rivoli.

BUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tamra Wade Team, a real estate company is thrilled to announce that the Villas at Rivoli located in Macon, GA are now available for tours and purchase. These lovely, ranch-style homes will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel light fixtures, and much more desirable interior design elements. For families looking to get outside this spring and relax in the warm sunshine, Villas at Rivola present an outdoor patio, complete with a ceiling fan and electrical outlet for outdoor entertaining.

If you’re looking to explore and experience the Macon neighborhood with your family and friends, these homes are located near a golf course, downtown restaurants, shopping malls, as well as Mercer University for future students in the household.

With prices listed in the high $300’s, prospective home buyers will certainly get what they pay for with these luxurious, single family homes. The Tamra Wade Team and My Home Communities offers a list of floor plans to choose from at Villas at Rivoli. From 4 bedrooms and 2 baths to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, floorplan pricing varies slightly depending on you and your family’s unique wants or needs.

Schedule a tour with Sales Manager, Marissa Lopez so you can explore the Villas at Rivoli for your potential Macon, GA move.

About Tamra Wade Team:

The Tamra Wade Team has a long history of helping both public and private new home builders win through the power of teamwork, technology, creativity, and hard work. As a RE/MAX Owner, Tamra Wade has access to resources that are unmatched in the industry. The Tamra Wade Team of New Construction Homes professionals provides outstanding sales and marketing management, simplifying the real estate process by recruiting, staffing, training, and strategically marketing your communities to drive sales and outpace your competition. Whatever your needs are, they stand by to serve. Contact the Tamra Wade Team today to learn about all of your home buying options in Georgia.