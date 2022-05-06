Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,740 in the last 365 days.

STATE SCIENTISTS DELIVER PETITIONS, WARN GOVERNOR AND STATE LEADERS THAT PAY INEQUITY PUTS VITAL PROGRAMS AT RISK

California Association of Professional Scientists urges Newsom to fix hiring and retention failings

State leaders for years have said they value science but, unfortunately, our wages indicate they don’t value scientists.”
— Justin D. Garcia
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activists with the California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) this afternoon took giant-sized petitions to several state government leaders – including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office – warning that recruiting and retention problems triggered by years of inadequate salaries now threaten the Golden State’s ability to fight everything from climate change and species extinctions to agricultural outbreaks and pollution.

“Our members have helped build California into a global leader in using science to shape policies that fight climate change, species extinctions, pollution, food insecurity, diseases and other challenges threatening our world,” said CAPS Secretary Justin D. Garcia. “State leaders for years have said they value science but, unfortunately, our wages indicate they don’t value scientists.”

The march highlighted a longstanding salary that has touched off a damaging institutional brain drain within science-based state programs, as scientists leave for better-paying jobs and take their intimate program knowledge with them.

Thousands of concerned scientists and citizens signed the 5-foot by 9-foot petitions urging the state to increase scientists’ wages. CAPS members delivered the petitions to the Downtown Sacramento headquarters of the state Environmental Protection Agency, the Natural Resources Agency, the Department of Food & Agriculture, the Health and Human Services Agency and Newsom’s office at 10th and O streets.

CAPS has been bargaining for two years to reach an agreement with the Newsom administration to close a pay gap of 30% to 50% relative to similar positions in federal, state, and local governments. While two years of budget surpluses have allowed the Newsom administration to boost spending on scientific programs by billions of dollars, it has yet to offer a competitive salary package to CAPS. The union’s last labor agreement with the state expired July 1, 2020. Under state law, the expired contract’s terms remain in effect until a new agreement is in place.

Jon Ortiz
California Association of Professional Scientists
+1 916-761-8267
jortiz@capsscientists.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

STATE SCIENTISTS DELIVER PETITIONS, WARN GOVERNOR AND STATE LEADERS THAT PAY INEQUITY PUTS VITAL PROGRAMS AT RISK

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.