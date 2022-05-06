Gov. Lujan Grisham names Brig. Gen. Miguel Aguilar as Adjutant General of New Mexico

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that she has selected Brigidier General Miguel Aguilar as the next Adjutant General of New Mexico.

As Adjutant General, Aguilar serves as the Governor’s senior military advisor and is responsible for providing the State of New Mexico and United States of America with a ready force of citizen Soldiers and Airmen.

“Gen. Aguilar has demonstrated his professional and military leadership throughout his time at the New Mexico National Guard, providing invaluable assistance throughout the pandemic and now as wildfires rage throughout the state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I am so grateful for his continued service to our state.”

Aguilar has served as Deputy Adjutant General since August 2018. He has served concurrently as the Deputy Commanding General of First Army-Division West since May 2021.

A native of Dexter, Aguilar received his commission from the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell.

Aguilar deployed to Afghanistan in 2005 as a member of an Embedded Training Team for the 205th Regional Corps Advisory Group.

He assumed command of 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry, in 2011 and led the battalion though a deployment to the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, as part of the Multinational Force and Observers.

Aguilar took command of the 111th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in 2014 and oversaw its transition to the 111th Sustainment Brigade. He commanded the brigade until 2017 when he became the New Mexico Army National Guard’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

Aguilar retired from the New Mexico State Police in 2018 as a major in command of the Special Operations Bureau.