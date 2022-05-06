Route 2040 Buttermilk Hollow Road Utility Work Starts Monday in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Buttermilk Hollow Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, May 9-11 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers will occur on Buttermilk Hollow Road at the intersection with Thompson Run Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Crews will conduct overhead electric cable removal and utility pole installation work. Crews from Henkels & McCoy will conduct the work for the Duquesne Light Company.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Robert Teachout at 412-216-5037.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

