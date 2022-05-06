Operation Lone Star Mission Continues To Secure Border, Prepares For Mass Influx As Biden Ends Title 42 Expulsions This Month

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star (OLS), multi-agency efforts have led to more than 242,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 14,000 criminal arrests — and more than 12,000 felony charges. Over 4,700 weapons and over $38 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 344 million lethal doses throughout the state.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

WATCH: Governor Abbott Talks Texas' Move To Make Historic Agreements With Mexican Border Governors On Newsmax

Governor Abbott joined The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax, where he discussed the state's ongoing efforts to secure the border and provided an update on the historic agreements with all four Mexican border governors.

WATCH: Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez Tells Fox News Human Smugglers Are Targeting Kids On Social Media

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Fox News Digital where he discussed how human smugglers are targeting teenagers on social media platforms, like TikTok and Instagram, by offering them money to pick up migrants from Mexico. Teens will then take the migrants to bigger cities like San Antonio, Austin, or Houston.

VIDEO: DPS Trooper Locates Nearly Half A Million Dollars In Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection In Jim Wells County

During a commercial vehicle safety inspection in Jim Wells County, a DPS trooper located several boxes containing $496,472 of U.S. currency concealed inside the cab area of a semi-truck. The driver was arrested for money laundering.

Texas Army National Guard Troops Prepare For Anticipated Mass Influx Of Migrants Ahead Of Title 42 Expulsion Deadline

Texas Army National Guard troops rehearsed response efforts to mass migrations on May 2 at the Laredo Columbia Solidarity International Bridge. In the event of mass migrations occurring within many miles of the bridge, troops are available to rapidly deploy in response. Like many locations nearby, the bridge has been known to receive groups of over a hundred migrants attempting to illegally cross the border at one time.

Texas Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol Apprehend Illegal Immigrants, Stop Drug Smuggling Near Brownsville

Texas Air National Guardsmen collaborated with the United States Coast Guard and Border Patrol to apprehend illegal immigrants and seize smuggled drugs on April 29 near the Brownsville Ship Canal. The Airmen tracked the smugglers on the ground using thermal technology, while Coastguardsmen followed the traffickers by boat. The joint effort led to the apprehension of three illegal immigrants and 168.2 pounds of marijuana.