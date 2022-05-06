OG Acquisition 2 Corp. Completes Initial Equity Financing and is Identifying Targets for a Canadian Public Listing

Canadian markets are made up of poorly capitalized, over-priced targets and/or shells with ugly capital structures. We intend to change the status quo and make Canadian public markets great again!” — Aaron Meckler

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OG Acquisition 2 Corp. (“OG”) (the “Company”), a private company incorporated in the province of British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial equity financing and is now able to identify qualified targets for a public listing.

The officers of the Company are Aaron Meckler (Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer) and Mukesh Steve Singh (Director, Chairman). Mark Urbanski, an experienced resources executive has joined as an independent director of the board. All board members are capital markets executives, covering wide ranges of sectors in the Canadian junior public markets and private equity markets.

Aaron Meckler is a seasoned corporate finance professional with deep experience in public markets. He currently runs a boutique investment banking firm with a focus on public listing advisory, M&A transaction advisory, and financings. He has assembled and raised institutional & high-net-worth retail capital for several projects and is able to diligently underwrite deals with speed and precision given his hands-on experience on both the buy-side and sell-side. Mr. Meckler is currently a CFO and board member to multiple reporting issuers. He holds a BCom from York University, the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI) designation.

Steve Singh is an experienced private investor and entrepreneur. He has operated and incubated companies since 2005, before which he worked in real estate finance with a major Canadian chartered bank from 1985 to 2005. Mr. Singh has been an active investor in the junior public markets and private equity for several decades and understands the capital markets industry intimately.

The net proceeds of the financing will be used to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition within emerging market sectors, with a view of completing a public listing on one of the Canadian Exchanges (TSX,TSXV,CSE,NEO). The Company will leverage its network for swift execution of an acquisition and a follow-on financing.

“In the last five years, most qualifying or reverse-takeover transactions happening in the Canadian markets are made up of over-priced targets and/or shells, as well as poor capitalization and poor capital structures. We intend to change the status quo and make Canadian public markets great again!” said CEO, Aaron Meckler.



